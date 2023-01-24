TILTON — Ruby L. Lucier, 85, of Tilton, died at her home on Jan. 20.
Ruby was born in Belmont on Oct. 16, 1937, the daughter of David and Katherine (Edmunds) Gammon. She was raised in Belmont and graduated from Belmont High School in 1955. Following high school, she attended Concord Commercial College.
As a young woman she was employed as a secretary at CA Lund in Laconia and later worked in the greeting card department at the Ben Franklin store in Tilton and at Kmart in Laconia. Ruby was a member and former secretary of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association.
She was a communicant of St. Mary of The Assumption Church and was the widow of the former Tilton Postmaster Donald B. Lucier who died in 2020.
Ruby was a strong woman and a dedicated wife, mother, and volunteer. She was a wonderful hostess, always making sure her family and their guests were comfortable and had their favorite foods when they were visiting. She loved reading, jigsaw puzzles, genealogy, playing solitaire on the computer, and keeping in touch using Facebook.
Family members include her daughters, Michelle Glatz and her husband Robert of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Marcia Rogowsky and her husband Robert of Canterbury; five grandchildren, Shannon, Brittany and Kimberly Glatz and Connor and Tara Rogowsky; and one great-grandchild, Theo Glatz.
She was predeceased by her husband and parents; her daughter, Katherine Lucier-Grattan; brother, David Gammon II; and sister, Jennie Cyr.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 10 a.m., in St. Paul Church in Franklin followed by interment at NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
Donations in memory of Ruby may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at pulmonaryfibrosis.org or 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements and an online guestbook is available by visiting neunfuneralhome.com.
