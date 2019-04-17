EASTPOINT, Maine — Roy Sumner Chellis, 80, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Eastport Memorial Nursing Home.
Roy was born in New London, New Hampshire, on April 7, 1939, son of Phillip and Arleen (Wells) Chellis.
After attending Bristol (NH) High School, Roy enlisted in the Army National Guard, serving as a Radio Telephone Operator with Battery B 1st HOW BN 197th Artillery.
He started working for International Packings Corp., initially as a mill operator, working his way up to plant manager, managing 1,200 employees as it turned into Freudenburg-NOK.
On May 27, 1978, Roy married Jeanne (Snell) Taylor in Bridgewater, New Hampshire. Following his retirement, Roy and Jeanne moved to Prince Edward Island and eventually settled in Eastport.
Throughout the years, Roy enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing, carpentry, rehabbing older homes, pickup trucks, baseball and NASCAR.
In addition to his parents, Roy was predeceased by two children, Brenda Hatch and an infant son, Roy Chellis Jr.; and his canine companion, Lacey.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 40 years, Jeanne Chellis of Eastport; three children, Sylvia Boody and husband Mark of Manchester, New Hampshire, Richard Taylor and wife Tracey of Windham, New Hampshire, and Bradford Taylor and wife Nicole of Laconia, New Hampshire; nine grandchildren, Alexander, Charlotte, Jacob, Liz, Schyler, Benjamin, Peter, Nicholas and Steven; two great-grandchildren, Ricky and Matthew; two sisters, Irene Reagan and husband Michael of Danbury, New Hampshire, and Bonnie Nichols and husband David of Alexandria, New Hampshire; many nieces, nephews and dear friends; and his faithful canine companion, Danni-Girl.
There will be a celebration of Roy’s life at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, at Blakey United Methodist Church, 74 High St., Eastport. A private burial will be at a later date in Hillside Cemetery, Eastport.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roy’s memory to Eastport Memorial Nursing Home, 23 Boynton St., Eastport, ME 04631.
Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com.
