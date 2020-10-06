LACONIA — Roy Robert Kincade, 97, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home in the Taylor Community on Sunday, October, 4, 2020.
Roy was born in Kirksville, Missouri on May 2, 1923, the son of Nora (Whiteside) Kincade and Roy Martin Kincade.
He and his family moved to Concord, NH, in 1926, where he attended school and graduated from Concord High School in 1941. After graduation, Roy worked for New England Tel. & Tel. and then enlisted in the US Army in 1942. He served during WWII in the China Burma India Theater with the 931st Signal Battalion attached to the US Air Force and British Ground Troops. He extended his deployment after the War to work in Shanghai, China, rebuilding roads and installing service cable.
When Roy returned home to NH in 1946, he continued working at NE Tel. & Tel. and married his childhood friend and classmate, Merle Fottler. Over the years, they lived in Penacook, Hopkinton, Sanbornton, Alton, Florida and finally in Laconia. They traveled extensively throughout the world. Roy joined the NH National Guard in 1948, advancing from the rank of Staff Sergeant to Captain of the Laconia National Guard until he retired in 1983. He worked for the Telephone Company until his retirement in 1978. Roy was a dedicated citizen and believed in giving back to his community. He served on planning and zoning boards in various towns and was Head of Ski Patrol and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gunstock Recreation Area. He was also a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Laconia, the Elks, the American Legion and the NH Free Masons.
Roy was an avid athlete and outdoorsman, enjoying hockey, skating, golfing, skiing, hiking, snowshoeing and camping. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Roy leaves his two daughters, Sue Fay of Zolfo Springs, FL, and Emily Spear and her husband, John, of Northfield, NH. He is also survived by grandchildren, Jeffrey Fay of Oxbow, ME, Rebecca Fay of Ormond Beach, FL, and Bethany Bilodeau of Gilford, NH; great-grandchildren include Jeb and Luke Fay, Lily and Salma Khalifa, and Jonas, Noah, Jewell, and Norah Bilodeau; Roy’s five great-great- grandchildren are Kaylee, Elena, Addison, Alyson, and Jaxson Fay, and in December, Luca Roy Lund; nieces and nephews are Martha DiNitto, Robert Kincade, Bethanne Bender, and Devin, Steven, and Ross Parker. Roy is predeceased by his loving wife of 71 years, Merle F. Kincade; his brother, P. Richard Kincade; his grandson, Jonathan Clark; and his son-in-law, Thomas Fay.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the employees of the Taylor Community who, through their special care, made his later years so pleasant, and to the members of Laconia VNA & Hospice who tenderly cared for him during his last few days.
A Graveside Service will be held at a later date for Roy and his son-in-law, Tom Fay, at Park Cemetery, in Tilton, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Neighbor Helping Neighbor Fund, PO Box 3804, Manchester, NH 03105-3804, or to Freedom Drivers 4 Veterans, Helping our Nation’s Heroes, a 501c3 nonprofit, c/o Sue Fay, 7768 Golf Blvd. Zolfo Springs, FL 33890, or to a charity of your choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.