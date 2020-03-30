LACONIA — Roy J. Small Sr., 78, of Clinton Street died on March 24, 2020, at Concord Hospital.
Roy was born on May 31, 1941, in Laconia, the son of Leon and Marie (Valliere) Small.
Roy proudly served in the United States Army and later went on to become an entertainer. Roy spent most of his career traveling the country as a Roy Orbison impersonator.
In 1992, Roy suffered a stroke which affected his ability to communicate and ended his musical career. In 2019, Roy was befriended by Justin Spencer and his band, Recycled Percussion, who took Roy on as a new band mate. Roy was able to spend the last months of his life doing what he loved.
Roy is survived by his sons, Roy Small Jr. and his wife, Michelle, and Kevin Small; his daughter, Karen Houle, and her husband, David, who had cared for Roy for the past 27 years; eight grandchildren, Mark, Michael, Matthew, Kristal, Cassandra, Tasha, Jameson, and Kaylie; 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and the mother of his children, Carol Nedeau. Roy also leaves behind his good friend, Joyce Lounsbury, and his best friends and band mates from Recycled Percussion.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his grandson, Michael Chamberlain; his brothers, Louis Small, Armand Small, and Arnold Small; and his sister, Germaine Blanchard.
Due to current COVID-19 concerns and CDC recommendations, services will be scheduled at a later time.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions in Roy’s name be made to the Autism Society of New Hampshire, PO Box 68, Concord, NH 03302.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
