TAMWORTH — Roy “Weasel” Ames Jr., 69, of Tamworth, passed away peacefully in his sleep late in the evening on Saturday, April 15, in North Conway, after bravely battling cancer.

Roy was born on May 23, 1953, in Wolfeboro, and was a lifelong resident of the Granite State. Roy was self-employed as a logger at his own company, Ames Logging, for many years. He spent the last several years of his life working as a night watchman for Ossipee Mountain Land Company.

