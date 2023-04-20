TAMWORTH — Roy “Weasel” Ames Jr., 69, of Tamworth, passed away peacefully in his sleep late in the evening on Saturday, April 15, in North Conway, after bravely battling cancer.
Roy was born on May 23, 1953, in Wolfeboro, and was a lifelong resident of the Granite State. Roy was self-employed as a logger at his own company, Ames Logging, for many years. He spent the last several years of his life working as a night watchman for Ossipee Mountain Land Company.
In addition to working in the woods, he was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing and kayaking. Roy also loved riding motorcycles and was a founding member and vice president of the Washington Valley Chapter of the Fifth Chapter Motorcycle Club. He was a huge Red Sox fan, but was always the first to critique the team when he thought they could do better. Roy was full of charisma and could make anyone laugh. He loved sharing stories of his life and a five-minute conversation with him could easily become a two-hour visit.
Roy is survived by his loving partner of 15 years, Loren Jacques; his two daughters, Sarah Ames and Lilly Ames; and his three siblings, Shirley Kinsella and Douglas, Roger and Sandy Ames, and Robin Ames.
He is predeceased by his parents, Roy Ames Sr. and Lois Ann Ames; and his baby brother Paul, who passed away in infancy.
In remembrance of Roy’s life, his family asks that charitable donations be made to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.
A celebration of life will be held at Union Hall, 29 Union Hall Road, South Tamworth, from noon to 4 p.m., on Saturday, June 3.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.