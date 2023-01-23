Roxanne L. Mazur, 63

FRANKLIN — Roxanne Lee Mazur, 63, of Franklin, died at her home on Jan. 19, 2023.
She was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Jan. 10, 1960, the daughter of William R. Dumond (deceased), Barbara Ericksen and step-father Roger Herbert (deceased). Roxanne moved to Franklin as a child and attended local schools such as Franklin High School and Hesser College.
She was employed for several years as the office manager at Benson Auto located in Franklin.
She enjoyed skiing, cross-stitch, reading, walking along the beach and helping others in any way that she could. She loved being with her family and friends creating memories, such as going to concerts and throwing parties so everyone was able to catch up and have a good time.
Her family members include her husband, Stephen A. Mazur Jr. of Franklin; their four children, Courtney, Billy, Cassidy and Ricky. As well as her mother, Barbara Hebert of Franklin.
Visiting hours will be on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Church, 110 School St., Franklin.
Donations in memory of Roxanne may be made to the Franklin School District Food Services (sau18.org), to help provide meals to those in need.
