PLYMOUTH — Rosella “Roz” Margeson, 91, of Plymouth, New Hampshire and Slidell, Louisiana, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Slidell.
Born in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 3, 1927, Roz was the daughter of the late John Francis and Edna Dunn McFadden. She spent many years in Highland Lakes, New Jersey, before moving to New Hampshire.
She and her husband were co-owners and operators of Bethel Woods Campground in Holderness in the late 1970s before moving to Plymouth, where Roz worked for the Board of Selectmen until her retirement. She also worked part-time at Highland Links Golf Course. Roz was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing into her 80s.
She loved spending time in her craft room and was very talented at making American Girl doll clothes, both sewing and knitting them. Of all her interests, however, her greatest joy came from spending time with her family.
Surviving to cherish her memory are her six children, Ronald J. Margeson (Diane) of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, Richard C. Margeson (Lois) of Reading, Massachusetts, Robert L. Margeson of Concord, Robin M. O’Sullivan (Daniel) of Slidell, Louisiana, Randall F. Margeson (Shari) of Campton, and Barbara Eastburn (Phil) of Stockholm, New Jersey; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and her faithful companion “Tootsie,” a sweet little Dachshund.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Ewing Margeson; a daughter, Roseanne Margeson; three brothers, Donald, Frank and James McFadden; and two sisters, Elizabeth Rapp and Eileen Franz.
Services honoring her life will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 17, at Mayhew Funeral Homes, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth, NH 03264, with a visitation beginning at noon. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Plymouth.
To send condolences, visit www.honakerforestlawn.com or www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
