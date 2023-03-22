NORTHFIELD —On March 21, Rose "Rosie" Marie Foote passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in Northfield. Rosie was born and grew up in Laconia and lived a wonderful life for 85 years. She was predeceased by her loving and dedicated husband of over 30 years ,Sherman Foote.
Throughout her life Rosie held many different jobs and her last was a professional presser at Franklin Cleaners which she enjoyed. Rosie’s primary goal in life was to support and encourage her children, grandchildren and step-children regardless of the circumstance. She was the glue that kept the family together.
Rosie hosted many, many family celebrations where she would cook for all. You could always count on a hot cup of coffee and many delicious dishes. Her tradition of providing everyone their “nuts ‘n bolts” at Christmas or making their favorite pastry for their birthday was appreciated by all.
She looked forward to and enjoyed her summer vacations at York Beach with her daughters and granddaughters. Everyone loved Rosie’s sweet and feisty personality.
Rosie is survived by her sons, Gary Benoit and his wife Tina, Ken Benoit and his wife Kristina, Scott Benoit and his wife Diane; daughters, Brenda Thisell and Sharon Shepherd; grandchildren, Jessie Thisell and her husband Pat Smith, Ben Benoit, Dominique and Michael Murphy, Nikita and Dan Mayotte; and great-grandchildren, Jackson, Lincoln, Bonnie, Ezra and Wendy. Rosie also leaves behind her lifelong friend, Corine Keyser.
A memorial celebration for Rosie will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Judes Children Hospital or the Granite VNA.
