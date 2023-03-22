Rose Marie Foote

Rose Marie Foote

NORTHFIELD —On March 21, Rose "Rosie" Marie Foote passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in Northfield. Rosie was born and grew up in Laconia and lived a wonderful life for 85 years. She was predeceased by her loving and dedicated husband of over 30 years ,Sherman Foote.

Throughout her life Rosie held many different jobs and her last was a professional presser at Franklin Cleaners which she enjoyed. Rosie’s primary goal in life was to support and encourage her children, grandchildren and step-children regardless of the circumstance. She was the glue that kept the family together.

