COLUMBIA, S.C. — Rose Elizabeth Rafferty, 50, of Rembert, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Rose was born Sept. 25, 1968, in Manchester, New Hampshire, to Glendon and Elaine (Young) Rafferty.
She started her working years at Yankee Book Peddler and was currently employed by Anthem.
She is survived by her brothers, Michael D. Rafferty and his wife, Beverly, of Loudon, New Hampshire; Patrick K. Rafferty and his wife, Deborah, of Defuniak Springs, Florida; her sisters, Deborah Rose Farmer of Bristol, New Hampshire, and Sandra Whitson of Dalzell; and longtime companion Walter Varrell Jr. of Rembert.
At her request, there will be no services.
Contact Dunbar Funeral Home, Columbia, South Carolina, for more info.
