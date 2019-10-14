Rosalie Turmelle Downing, 91, formerly of Plymouth, died October 5, 2019 at Forestview Manor in Meredith.
Born in Holderness, NH on June 23, 1928, she was the daughter of Wilfred Turmelle and Elsie (Lovett) Turmelle. She attended Plymouth schools and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1946. She attended Plymouth Teachers College.
Rosalie married Louis Downing of Thornton in 1949. They were married 58 years at the time of Louis’s death.
Rosalie worked 22 years at the First National Store until the store closed in 1981. She then worked at Speare Hospital for 10 years before retiring in 1991. Following her retirement, she was a volunteer at the Grafton County Committee on Aging and the North Country Senior Action as an advocate for the elderly. She was also a Justice of the Peace and officiated at many wedding ceremonies.
Rosalie was a member of the Methodist Church, past president of the Pemi-Baker Seniors, past president of the Mount Prospect VFW Auxiliary, and a 60-year member of the Enterprise Rebekah Lodge, where she was past Noble Grand. Rosalie was a past president of the Young Ladies Library Association and past president of the Methodist Women’s Fellowship.
Rosalie’s family was the most important part of her life and she always looked forward to visits from her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her family is as follows:
Her daughter Cheryl Downing and husband, William Hall, of Stroudsburg, PA; her sons Michael Downing and wife Joanne of Moravian Falls, NC, Dennis Downing and wife Karen of Plymouth, NH, and Jeff Downing and wife Jackie of Plymouth, NH.
Her grandchildren are Flora Schubert of PA, Emry Downing Hall of NY, Ember Downing of FL, Danielle Downing of NC, Nathan Downing of NC, Susan Teal of OH, and Ben and Emily Downing of NH. Her great grandchildren are Andy and Claire Schubert of PA, Ava, Carter, and Scarlett Gates of NC, and Taylor and Allison Teal of OH.
Other family members include her sister, Ethel Nadeau, of NH, her brother, Leon Turmelle, of NH, her sister-in-law, Elsa Turmelle, of NH, and many nieces and nephews.
Rosalie was an avid reader and was rarely seen without a book in her hand. She had been a cardholder at the Plymouth Library since 1933, where the New Hampshire Room is named in her honor along with her sister-in-law Elsa Turmelle. She requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Pease Public Library, 1 Russell St, Plymouth, NH 03264.
She will always be remembered with a smile on her face and a song in her heart. At her request, there will be no visiting hours. The funeral service will be at the Plymouth United Methodist Church, 334 Fairgrounds Road, Plymouth on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Plymouth.
Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, is assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
