FRANKLIN — Rosalie Arline (LaPlante) Fleury went to be with her heavenly father on January 22, 2022, following a period of declining health. She passed away at home with her family by her side. Rosalie was born in Franklin, NH to the late Napoleon and Marcella (Ambrose) LaPlante. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Aime’ J. Lemire who died in 1989 and her second husband Urban Fleury and her daughter Paula Mango who died in 2015.
Rosalie grew up in Franklin. She graduated from Franklin High School and earned her certificate in nurse’s aide.
Rosalie, along with her husband raised four children. She and her husband owned and operated Wash-Brite Laundry and Dry Cleaners for over 40 years.
She was a long-time member of the Franklin and State Grange. She held many offices in the Grange. She loved being a part of this organization. She loved playing games of any kind. Scrabble and crossword puzzles where her biggest passions.
Rosalie is survived by her son, Jesse Lemire of Orono, CA; daughters, Edwina Barton of Oxford, NC and Donna Hewitt of Durham, NC; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors on Sunday, January 30, 2022 from 2-5 p.m. at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Church, 110 School St., Franklin. Burial will be in the spring at Holy Cross Cemetery.
For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
