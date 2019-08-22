BUFORD, Ga. — Ronnie Austin Johnson, 36, went home to be with the Lord on July 22, 2019.
He was born in Hanover, New Hampshire, to the late John Johnson and Rose Morse.
Ronnie was a dedicated husband and father. He was a talented carpenter starting and running his own business, R. Johnson’s Home Maintenance, for six years.
His favorite pastimes were attending concerts with his wife, cooking for his family and friends, and taking road trips. Ronnie’s lifelong dream was to move to the south with his family. He was a southern boy at heart. On July 1, Ronnie moved his family to Buford, just three weeks prior to his death.
Ronnie is survived by his loving wife, Hayley Johnson, and their four children, Austin, 18, Leigha, 15, Kassidy, 12, and Nehemiah, 8. He also leaves behind his aunt, Jane Doe, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
In addition to his father, Ronnie was predeceased by a brother, John Johnson Jr., and his uncle, Fred Doe, who was like a father to him.
There will be a celebration of life at Faith Alive Christian Fellowship in Laconia, New Hampshire, on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 11 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.