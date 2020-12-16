SANBORNVILLE — Ronald 'Ron' W. Morin, 86, of Red Gate Road, died at home on Monday, December 14, 2020.
Ron was born on August 6, 1934, in Laconia, the son of, Joseph J. and Leda (Croteau) Morin. He served in the United States Navy from 1952-1956.
Ron and his brothers owned and successfully operated the family business JJ Morin Plumbing & Heating, Inc. for over 45 years, until their retirement.
After retirement, Ron became a sheriff and worked as a Deputy for the court in Carroll County, and in his younger years was an auxiliary NH State Trooper.
Ron enjoyed hunting with close friends and family, as well as deep sea fishing with his twin brother Don. He also enjoyed trap shooting with his friend, Kevin.
Survivors include his loving wife, Katherine Ann (Boyd) Morin of Sanbornville; daughters, Dawn Phelps and her husband, Michael of Belmont, Lynn Potter and her husband, Carl, of Northfield and Shelley Phelps and her husband, Dennis, of Laconia; a stepson, Richard MacDonald and his wife, Nicole Hapeman, of Canaan; six grandchildren, Christopher and Matthew Phelps, Benjamin Potter, Katie Dube and Ryan and Sarah Phelps; two step-grandchildren, Jackson and Molly MacDonald; great-grandchildren, Raelyn & Taylor Phelps; and a sister-in-law, Joan Morin of Laconia. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers, Vernon and Donald Morin and by his niece, Kimberly Morin.
Private calling hours will be held.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 120 guests will be permitted in the church at one time.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH.
Private Burial will be held in the Morin Mausoleum in Union Cemetery, Laconia, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Ron's memory to the Kimberly Jean Morin Memorial Scholarship Foundation c/o The Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 7312, Gilford, NH 03247-7312.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
