Ronald (Ronnie) W. Bradstreet, 82, of 162 Sleepers Island, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
He was born on April 13, 1939 in Beverly, MA, the son of Viola French Bradstreet and Alvah J. Bradstreet. He lived in Ipswich, MA, prior to moving to Alton Bay, NH, over 20 years ago, wintering in Sebastian, FL.
He was a graduate of the Apprenticeship System of General Electric of West Lynn, MA. He worked at Gloucester Engineering as Engineering Manager for 25 years.
Throughout his years Ronnie enjoyed traveling with family around the United States and beyond, sharing trips with his now deceased wife of 49 years, Nancy. His hobbies included SCUBA diving, woodworking and watching New England sports teams on TV. He was an avid card player and always took charge with the rules and score keeping. Sunset cocktails with family and friends were always a favorite.
He was predeceased by his wife Nancy F. (Patterson) Bradstreet. He is survived by his brother, Robert O. Bradstreet of Sun Lakes, AZ; his children, Scot R. Bradstreet and his wife Kathie of Stratham, NH; and daughter, Susan B. Amundsen of Edgecomb, ME; and grandchildren, Heather E. Bradstreet of Haverhill, MA, and Kyle R. Amundsen of Pennsville, NJ.
There will be no calling hours. A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donation can be made to Boston Bruins Foundation, 100 Legends Way, Boston, MA 02114.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.