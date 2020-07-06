FLORIDA — Ronald Victor Daneski, 70, of Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of Belmont, NH, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Ronald was raised in Livingston, NJ. In high school he took a job as a caddy that began a lifelong love of golf which he passed on to his three grandchildren. He attended the University of Rhode Island, then served in the United States Air Force and finished his degree at the University of Maryland. He had a career in the surety industry and then later as a cable installer before retiring in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Ronald enjoyed golf, swimming, woodworking, crafts, cooking, classical music, playing cards and spending time with his grandkids. He was known to have a wonderful sense of humor and he gave sound advice. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Ronald is survived by his son Brian Daneski; his daughter Jennifer Michaelsen, her husband Gregory and their children Jake, Owen and Sara; his sister Joann Kinney and her husband Charles; his sister Carol Daniels and her husband Ernie; and numerous nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Victor Daneski and Norma Daneski.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, calling hours will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, using the Carriage House entrance with 40 guests permitted in the Funeral Home at a time. Social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
For those who wish, the family suggest that memorial donations be made in Ronald’s name to the American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
