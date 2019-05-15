NORTH POLE, Alaska — Ronald Roy Tougas, 72, of North Pole, Alaska, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, due to a fatal motorcycle accident. He was doing what he loved, riding his Harley in the White Mountains of Alaska, and now he is riding in heaven with his beloved wife, Kathy.
Ron was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, in 1947, and was a longtime resident of New Hampshire before moving to Alaska in 2016.
He was a USAF veteran during the Vietnam War. After leaving the military, Ron worked as a district manager for many years at Burger King and later worked as a quality assurance manager at Lewis and Saunders of Laconia, New Hampshire, until he retired.
Ron loved to travel in his RV, spending time with family and friends all across the country. His favorite place to visit was Loon Mountain, New Hampshire. Riding motorcycles, camping and reading were his passions in retirement. Once he moved to Alaska, he joined the Harley Owners Group, Christian Riders, and Legion Riders. He enjoyed adventuring all around Alaska on his Harley with each group and loved meeting new friends who loved to ride as well, especially when the outing was to his favorite places for pie and ice cream. Ron also loved helping people and quickly became involved with the Fairbanks Host Lions Club to volunteer his time. He was an avid New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Kathleen J. (Harrington) Tougas, in 2015. They celebrated 48 beautiful years of marriage together.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Steve Brewer of North Pole, Alaska; two sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin and Debbie Tougas of Round Rock, Texas, and Keith Tougas and Kate Savitch of Kirkland, Washington; two brothers, Thomas and wife Sue Tougas and Paul Thursby; and two sisters, Nancy and husband John Porter and Sharon Thursby; sister-in-law Natalie and husband Arthur DeJadon; brother-in-law J. Russell and wife Alice Harrington; eight precious grandchildren; nieces and nephews; along with many other loving family members.
Celebrations of Ron's life will be held in both Alaska and New Hampshire. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in his memory to the Fairbanks Host Lions Club, PO Box 71908, Fairbanks, Alaska 99707.
