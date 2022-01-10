Ronald (Ron) Robin Sr. passed away on Monday, January 3rd at Speare Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.
Ron was born in New York City on March 26, 1931, the son of Valerie (Lehar) and Maurice Robin. He earned his master’s degree in marketing from NYU and worked many years as advertising sales rep in the New York publishing industry. He later owned his own marketing company.
He moved to New Hampshire in 1986 and settled in Plymouth in 1988. He worked in the real estate business until retirement.
Ron is survived by his wife Patricia Robin; and four children from a previous marriage, daughters, Suzanne of Newton, MA, Lisa of Ridgefield, CT, sons Ron Jr. of Snohomish, WA, and Christopher of Stowe, VT. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Aidan, Kyle, and Elle of Stowe, VT.
There will be no service. The Mayhew Funeral Home is assisting the family.
