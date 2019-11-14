MOULTONBOROUGH — Ronald Ralph Parsons, 79, of Moultonborough, passed away unexpectedly at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia on Nov. 13, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.
He was born on June 22, 1940, in Painesville, Ohio, to Ralph and Dorothy Parsons. Ron graduated from Bush High School, Lyndhurst, Ohio, and Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green, Ohio. He worked for many years as a chemist for General Tire and, upon moving to New Hampshire, he worked for Heath Hardware in Center Harbor and J. Jill in Tilton.
Ron became a Freemason in 2000. He was Master of Chocorua Lodge in 2006, in Holderness, and active in both Chocorua Lodge and Meridian Lodge in Franklin. He was an accomplished musician, most recently serving as Grand Organist of Grand Lodge of New Hampshire. He also traveled to other lodges as part of the Installation Team. He was a member of the Bektach Shrine in Concord, where he was a leader in the Drum Corps and volunteered at bingo. As part of Demolay, he was inducted into the Legion of Honor this year.
Ron was a member of Moultonborough United Methodist Church. He enjoyed cooking, gardening, and collecting miniature trains and boats.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother Randolph.
He is survived by his sister, Becky Tullos, and husband Bryan of Sugar Land, Texas; his nephew, Keith Tullos, and wife Christy; niece Brenda Hollingsworth; niece Cindy Ponton and husband Tom; Troy Parsons; Cris Parsons and wife Rachel; as well as several great-nieces and -nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, Nov. 17, at 1:30 p.m. at Moultonborough United Methodist Church. A Masonic ceremony will take place.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.