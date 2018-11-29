GILFORD — Ronald "Ron" Michael O'Connor Sr.,73, died on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Concord Hospital.
Ron was born on May 4, 1945, in Laconia, the son of Hubert and Doris (McFarlin) O'Connor. Ron was a lifelong resident of Laconia and Gilford.
Ron was an auto body mechanic for Cantin Chevrolet and for Irwin Motors for 30 years. He retired in 2011.
Ron enjoyed spending time with family, his many years of camping and rides with Norma in his Mustang. He will be greatly missed by all.
Ron is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Norma (Laurent) O'Connor, of Gilford; sons Ronald O'Connor Jr. and his wife, Lynn, Kevin O'Connor and his wife, Heidi, Chris O'Connor and his wife, Nancy, Jamie O'Connor and his wife, Stephanie, and Jason Stone and his wife, Kate; four grandchildren, Abby O'Connor, Emily O'Connor, Sadie Stone, and Chantal Pearson; his sister, Eileen Hodge, and her husband, Allyn; and numerous nephews and nieces.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his grandson, Justin D. O'Connor; his brother, William O'Connor; his sister, Barbara O'Connor; and by his little dog, Sophie.
There will be a calling hour on Tuesday, Dec. 4, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Funeral Service will follow the calling hour at 2 p.m., also at the Funeral Home.
Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to NH Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
