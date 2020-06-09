FRANKLIN — Ronald J. Stoddard, 76, formerly of Franklin, died at Bedford Nursing and Rehab Center on June 5, 2020.
He was born in Norwich, Connecticut, the son of Sidney Gray Stoddard and Barbara (Whitehouse) Stoddard. Ron was raised in Laconia and graduated from Tilton-Northfield High School in 1962.
Several years ago he was employed by Tilton Prep School and later worked at Scott & Williams and Bergen-Patterson in Laconia. Ron also worked at JP Steven’s and as a security guard at Webster Valve.
Ron served in the Franklin Fire Dept. Ladder Co. 1 from 1973 until retiring in 2004. He was predeceased by his wife, Carolyn (Langfitt) Stoddard who died in 2019. He was also predeceased in death by his son James who died in 2002.
Family members include his daughter, Christine Acevedo and her husband Frank of Lakeland, Florida, and his brother, Douglas Stoddard and wife Susan of Franklin; granddaughter Cassie Puzo and her husband Ray from Worcester, Massachusetts; and several nieces and nephews.
We love you dad and the family will miss you. Please watch over all of us.
Private services will be held at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin followed by burial in Franklin Cemetery. Donations in Ron’s memory may be made to Franklin Fire Dept., 59 West Bow St., Franklin, NH 03235.
