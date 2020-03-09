BRISTOL — Ronald J. Sousa, 69, formerly of Canaan, passed away on March 6, 2020.
He was born to James and Jennie (Diamond) Sousa in Lebanon. Ron graduated from Mascoma High School, Class of 1968.
He was married to Brenda Akerman and they made their home in Canaan, where they began their family. Mrs. Sousa predeceased him.
Ron later re-married Gail Gilpatric. They have made their home in Bristol.
He worked many years for the N.H. Department of Transportation; later for Dartmouth Printing Company; and then BSP Trucking. Ron retired from Freudenberg-NOK, Bristol, in 2013.
Ron enjoyed hunting, riding his trike with his wife, trains, and visiting Florida and Nascar. Most everyone was envious of his beautiful vegetable gardens.
Ron was predeceased by his father; brother Gerald Robtoy; and a son, Robert Sousa.
He leaves behind his mother, Jennie Sousa; wife Gail Sousa; five children, Randall Sousa, Scott Gaudette, Elibet Taylor, Katie Robbins, and Joanna Provencher; two sisters, Elaine Prior and Debra Muzzey; a brother, Michael Sousa; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; many sisters- and brothers-in-law; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Ron will be deeply missed by everyone in his blended family. He was a man of many sorrows and so many blessings too.
Family and friends are invited to Ron’s calling hours on Friday, March 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Ricker Funeral Home and Crematory in Lebanon.
A graveside service will be announced in the spring.
An online guestbook is available to leave a message of condolence by visiting www.rickerfuneralhome.com.
