Ronald “Ron” J. Martin, 76, a resident of Franklin since 1999, passed away on April 11, at Mass General Hospital in Boston, following a long battle with cancer. He was born in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Jan. 8, 1947, son of the late Leo and Rita (LaFrenier) Martin.
Ronald was a graduate of Melrose High School and continued his education at Fisher College in Boston. Following college he was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving his country proudly from July 20, 1966 until Aug. 19, 1968, spending 11 months of his deployment in Vietnam.
Ron was lovingly known for his charming, sometimes unfiltered, personality and was happiest sharing time with his friends and family on Webster Lake, where he spent his summers growing up as a child, and resided by in the latter years of his life. Unless he was in Vegas. Vegas made him very happy!
Although long since parting ways, Ron and Cindy DeLeo married and went on to have two children spending many happy years together raising their family in Malden, Massachusetts.
Ron owned a moderately successful used car business early in life and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of the Franklin Elks Lodge 1280 in Franklin, and a devoted patriot to our land and country.
At different points in his life, Ron was known for enjoying participation in everything from demolition derbies to appreciating well-manicured landscapes and attractive architecture. His multifaceted hobbies included both adrenaline pumping and leisurely activities; from all things fast, including his “pride and joy” boat Black Magic, motorcycles, dirt bikes, ATVs and jet skis, to more laid-back hobbies such as fishing, playing golf, darts or dominoes. Sedentary pastimes included doing puzzles, watching some of his favorite shows or (yelling at) sports on TV, to simply seeking the sky for eagles on a breezy lake day. His interest in gambling brought him to Vegas annually and his anticipation for each trip was akin to a little kid on Christmas Eve. He equally enjoyed his scratch tickets and football squares. And although he admittedly wasn’t really much into traditional holidays — Super Bowl Sunday was his well known “holy” day. Over the years his lakeside fire pit, beloved man cave and elaborate firework displays have provided both entertainment and smiles on the faces of many.
Most commonly, Ron enjoyed his days cruising around the lake with his friends (after patiently awaiting their embarkment), listening softly to his favorite songs, occasionally indulging in a cold cocktail with lots of ice, and nothing but the finest of spirits and ingredients.
For many, Ron will be regaled for his propensity toward witticism, sarcasm or perhaps even stubbornness. For his frugal side, or adventurous nature, his position on (popular or otherwise) beliefs, and in general for just telling it like it is. But he will be remembered by absolutely all for his unwavering love, loyalty and appreciation for those in his circle, for his amazing resilience and the tenacity to endure some of the toughest obstacles conceivable, and to enjoy life a little bit longer despite them. And of course, for his beautiful blue eyes and his unwavering strength.
Ronald was predeceased by his parents, his son Jason Ronald Martin and his brother, Richard Martin. His family includes his daughter, Yvonne Lorenzetti of Stoneham, Massachusetts, and his three grandchildren, Alexia Manning, Tyler Manning and Tia Lorenzetti, all of Stoneham, Massachusetts. He is also survived by his brother, Les Martin of Saugus, Massachusetts, and his sister, Eleanor Blodgett of Zephyrhills, Florida, as well as many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews, with a special mention to the bond he shared with his “lake family.”
Friends and family are invited to attend Ron’s visiting hours which will be held on Monday, April 17, 4-8 p.m. at the Smart Memorial Home, 584 W. Main St., Tilton.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. A graveside service with military honors will follow the service at 11 a.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy in Boscawen.
A celebration of life will be held directly following his burial at the Franklin Elks Lodge 1280, 125 S. Main St., Franklin.
For those who choose to participate, there will be a designated area within the funeral home to display small objects that remind you of Ron, alongside notecards to share written memories. The collection in its entirety will then be displayed in an area where it can be appreciated by all. As we gather going forward, these mementos may serve as a catalyst for sparking conversations and sharing memories — or simply just bring us a smile ... in honor of and tribute towards our much loved Ron, Ronnie, Scooter, Dad.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.