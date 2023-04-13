Ronald J. Martin

Ronald J. Martin

Ronald “Ron” J. Martin, 76, a resident of Franklin since 1999, passed away on April 11, at Mass General Hospital in Boston, following a long battle with cancer. He was born in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Jan. 8, 1947, son of the late Leo and Rita (LaFrenier) Martin.

Ronald was a graduate of Melrose High School and continued his education at Fisher College in Boston. Following college he was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving his country proudly from July 20, 1966 until Aug. 19, 1968, spending 11 months of his deployment in Vietnam.

