LACONIA — Ronald “Ron” J. Johnson Sr. of Winter Street in Laconia passed away on Nov. 6, 2018, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, after a brief illness.
Ron was born in Danville on Sept. 30, 1940, to James and Vivian (Bergeron) Johnson.
Ron was a cook in the Navy. When he left the service, he worked in factories and was a musician in country bands for many years.
Ron spent most of his years in New Hampshire and Massachusetts and his favorite hobby was to play video games on his computer.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, James and Vivian Johnson; his wife, Naomi Johnson (Mitchell); and his brother-in-law, Stanley Carroll.
Ron is survived by his brother, Robert Johnson, and wife Jean of Derry; his sister, Linda Carroll, of Maine; his children, Ronald J. Johnson Jr. of Gilford, Melissa Gagnon and husband Rob of Sandown, Linda McBride and husband Richard of Laconia, Mary Ballou and husband Carl of Meredith, Lee Jay Mitchell of Massachusetts, and Leela Johnson of New Hampshire; his step-children, Lynn Ann (Loring) Sullivan and Bruce Loring, both of New Hampshire, and Peter Loring of Massachusetts. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Mayhew Funeral home is handling his final care.
A Celebration of Life will be on Tuesday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Legion Post 33, 6 Plymouth St., Meredith NH.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.