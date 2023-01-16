Ronald E. Shampney Jr.

Ronald E. Shampney Jr.

LACONIA — Ronald Ernest Shampney Jr., of High Street, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at his home.

Ron was a lifelong resident of Laconia. He spent 20 plus years working at Laconia Ice Company. He was a loving son, husband and a father. He adored his son Ethyn and attended all of his sports activities. He loved to spend his free time doing outdoor activities where they both love to go fishing together. He was also an avid fan of the Patriots.

