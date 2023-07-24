Ronald D. Goodrow, 79

Ronald D. Goodro, 79

LACONIA — Ronald Dana Goodrow (79) of Laconia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 19, at Concord Hospital surrounded by his family while listening to his favorite music.

Although Ron’s passing was unexpected, his last day was filled with joy, laughter,and Monopoly… where he was currently in the middle of purchasing many properties and gloating about his winnings.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.