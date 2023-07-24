Ronald D. Goodrow, 79

LACONIA — Ronald Dana Goodrow (79) of Laconia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 19, at Concord Hospital surrounded by his family while listening to his favorite music.
Although Ron’s passing was unexpected, his last day was filled with joy, laughter,and Monopoly… where he was currently in the middle of purchasing many properties and gloating about his winnings.
Ron came into the world on Nov. 28, 1943, to parents Norman and Beatrice (Blanchard) Goodrow of Derry. As a young adult, Ron attended Pinkerton Academy and went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force (where his love for flight began). Later in life, Ron would fly as a private pilot taking his friends on trips across the region in his Cessna Skyhawk airplane.
After his time in the military, Ron began a career as an autobody specialist at Betley Chevrolet repairing cars (he always loved to fix things). Later he joined Nabisco as a sales rep, where he worked for 20 years. One of the highlights of Ron’s career at Nabisco was building a replica of the USS Constitution (for a cookie display). The ship traveled around to DeMoulas Supermarkets throughout New Hampshire and Massachusetts, and was even featured in multiple newspapers.
Ron loved music and was a founding member (and guitarist) of "The Joyful Noise," a musical ensemble that visited nursing homes representing Triumphant Cross Lutheran Church. He was also a member of the square-dancing club Track Town Trotters with his wife Audrey. Although they loved to dance together, Ron was often the center of attention for his entertaining interpretation of the square-dancing calls, especially “Load The Boat.” He also loved taking motorcycle trips around New England and Canada with his wife in his free time. Ron would never forgive us if we didn’t mention that he was an avid sports fan and loved to watch Patriots and Red Sox games both in person and on TV.
After he retired, Ron spent his time visiting with his neighbors (especially the dogs), taking trips to the Casino to “win big” with his best friend Chuck; pranking telemarketers to amuse his son-in-law; watching quiz shows with his wife, reminiscing about his childhood with his twin Donald; boating on Lake Winnipesaukee with his second family, the Poliquin’s; spending time with family and friends; and taking golf cart rides with his three grandchildren.
Ron was a lot of things: A husband; a father; a grandfather; a veteran; a cancer survivor; and a jokester. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends, but will always be remembered for the smile he had (and the jokes he played on us).
Ron is survived by his wife Audrey (of 49 years), his daughter, Andria and son-in-law. Damon of Nashville, Tennesee; his son, Eric of Manchester; his daughter, Nicole of Laconia; his twin brother, Donald and his wife Nancy of Milford; his brother-in-law, Frank Kuper of Derry; and his three grandchildren, Jayden, Kingston and Quinn.
He is predeceased by his parents, Norman and Beatrice; his brother, Robert; and a few beloved (and not so beloved) pet cats.
Ron requested a Celebration of Life be held in his honor as opposed to traditional funeral services. We ask all of Ron’s loved ones to join us in celebrating his life at Weir’s Beach Village Club House in Laconia, on Saturday, July 29, from 1 to 3 p.m.
In lieu of sending flowers, his family has asked that you consider donating to the Salvation Army in Laconia.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are honored to assist the Goodrow family. To leave a condolence, go to mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
