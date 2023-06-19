BOW — Ronald C. Robichaud, 87, died June 13, in Bow, after a period of declining health.
Ronald was born in Franklin to Wildie and Louise (Vigneault) Robichaud and was a lifelong resident, moving to Tilton in 2014, and recently relocated to Bow.
He was graduate of Franklin High School class of 1955 and went on to honorably serve four years in the U.S. Air Force in the Korean Conflict. Ronald retired from a lifelong career as a pressman at Concord Litho.
Ronald’s experience in the military played a very important role in his life. He was passionate about his country, his flag and his fellow veterans. He volunteered at the Veterans Home in Tilton. He was a parishioner of St. Paul’s Church and was a life member of the Knights of Columbus 4th degree.
Ronald was an avid outdoorsman, artist and wood craftsman. He enjoyed playing golf and fishing (his two greatest loves). He generously shared many of his wood working creations with others. He faithfully fed his forest friends.
Ronald is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Simone (LaBonte) Robichaud of Bow; three sons, Michael and his wife Terry of Northfield, Stephen and his wife Mary Jo of Tilton, and Mark and his wife Heidi of Franklin. He also leaves 10 dearly loved grandchildren and several precious great-grandchildren. He has one surviving brother, Richard of Port St. Lucie, Florida. He was predeceased by his first wife, Doris (Plourde) Robichaud; two brothers, Roland and Maurice "Joe"; and three sisters, Jean Corneau, Genevieve Dulac and Anne Proulx. He was loved and will be greatly missed by Simone’s children and family.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 22, at 3 p.m., at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson's Foundation of New England, 200 SE 1st St.. Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131 or Wildlife Heritage Foundation of NH, 54 Portsmouth St., Concord, NH 03301.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with funeral arrangement and an online guestbook, visit neunfuneralhomes.com.
