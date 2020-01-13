BRISTOL — Ronald C. Mizner, 79, died Dec. 16, 2019, at Speare Memorial Hospital after a period of declining health.
He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, one of twin boys of Cassius and Geraldine (Kane) Mizner.
Following graduation from high school, he enlisted and served in the U.S. Air Force.
Ronald and his family moved to Meredith in 1978 and then to Bristol in 1998. Before he retired, Ron worked for over 20 years at Lakes Region Community Services Council as a case manager.
Ron’s free time was filled with reading, motorcycling, hunting, and cooking.
Family members include his wife, Judith (Gahring) Mizner of Bristol; his twin brother, Donald (Gail) Mizner of Pennsylvania; and brother Cassius Mizner of Wyoming.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Kimberly Mizner, in 2007.
Services will be at a later date.
Those wishing may make donations in his memory to the Bristol Fire Company, 85 Lake St., Bristol, NH 03222.
Arrangements are under the direction of Emmons Funeral Home of Bristol.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.