Rolland M. LeBlanc, 76
SANBORNTON — Rolland M. LeBlanc, 76, passed away on March 15, 2019, at his home in Sanbornton, with his loving wife of 49 years by his side holding his hand.
Rolland was born in Franklin, to Rolland and Madeline (Small) LeBlanc.
Rolland enlisted in the Navy at an early age and served for 12 years. He then completed a three-year tour in the Army. He served both branches proudly.
He worked for many years as a truck driver for Pike Industries, a tanker truck driver for Weeks Dairy, and Arwood Corp./Wyman-Gordon/PCC Structural.
Rolland (Poppa to all who knew him well) was a quiet man with a dry, witty sense of humor. He enjoyed reading, his computer, and all animals, especially his dog Keela, whom he talked to more than his wife. Rolland and wife Flossie traveled all over the United States together. Their most favorite trips were to Las Vegas with in-laws Joyce and Frederick Partridge.
Rolland is survived by his wife, Florence (Flossie) LeBlanc; daughter, Deborah Coleman; son Dean Coleman; brother, Robert LaFrance; sister, Bonnie (LeBlanc) Foster; sister, Pam (LeBlanc) Connell; his grandchildren, Karl, Kore and Kasey Coleman; and his great-grandson and special joy of his life, Mason Coleman.
Rolland was preceded in death by Albert (Kiko) LaFrance.
The family wishes to extend its heartfelt thanks to the VNA & Hospice team of Franklin, and to Dr. Peter Doane of Westside Healthcare.
Following Rolland’s wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral services.
Memorials may be given to Franklin VNA & Hospice, 75 Chestnut St., Franklin, NH, 03235.
