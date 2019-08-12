MEREDITH — Roland Paul Duquette, 84, unexpectedly passed away and ascended to our Lord on July 25, 2019.
Roland was born on May 22, 1935, the third son of Joseph and Antoinette Duquette of Laconia.
Roland was a lifelong resident of the Lakes Region and attended high school at Laconia High where he enjoyed the title of captain and "star guard" of the Laconia Sachems Varsity Football team, and Brewster Academy where he aspired to be a geologist before serving in his beloved Marine Corps.
Roland spent his youth working on local farms and enjoyed hunting, hiking, and fishing the great lakes and mountains of New Hampshire with his family and friends.
Roland was a master carpenter who enjoyed building furniture in his spare time and donating vegetables from his "Garden of Eatin'" to his neighbors and local churches.
Roland remained devoted to his faith, family, and friends throughout his entire life and was known by all who had the privilege of knowing him as a kind and compassionate soul, with a firm handshake and an infectious Duquette grin.
Roland is survived by his three brothers, Norman Duquette, Raymond Duquette, and Robert Duquette; Roland’s son, Randy Duquette; his stepchildren, Kenna Drouin, Tammy Johnson, Bonnie Johnson, Debra Sturgeon, and Paul Dorherty; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
There will be a full military service at the New Hampshire Veterans' Cemetery in Boscawen on Friday, Aug. 16, at 2 p.m.
The entire family would like to give a special thanks to Roland’s nephew, Dan Duquette, for his tireless efforts and making all the necessary arrangements for the family.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
