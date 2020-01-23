RUMNEY — Roland L. Palm, 49, of Rumney, passed away on Dec. 16, 2019, at home, after a long illness.
Roland had a great love for cooking and fishing, and was excellent at both.
He was predeceased by his father, Hugo L. Palm.
Roland is survived by his wife, Mandy, of Rumney; and his mother and stepfather, Katherine and George Russell of Warren.
A heart-felt thank you to Aunt Gale Brown of Meredith.
There will be a gathering in remembrance of our beloved Roland on Sunday, March 1, at 2 p.m., at the Town Hall in Warren.
