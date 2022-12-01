LACONIA — Roger “Pete” William Poirrier, 91, a lifelong resident of Laconia, passed away on Nov. 19, at his home after a period of declining health with his wife of 46 years by his side.

Pete was born on Jan. 19, 1931, in Laconia, son to the late Henry and Carolyn Weber Poirrier.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.