LACONIA — Roger “Pete” William Poirrier, 91, a lifelong resident of Laconia, passed away on Nov. 19, at his home after a period of declining health with his wife of 46 years by his side.
Pete was born on Jan. 19, 1931, in Laconia, son to the late Henry and Carolyn Weber Poirrier.
Pete graduated from Laconia High School, class of 1950. He then served in the National Guard reserves for several years. He retired from Woodward’s Garage after almost 50 years.
Pete was a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows for 50 years. He enjoyed boating and water skiing on Lake Winnisquam for most of his life. In earlier years he enjoyed roller skating, snowmobiling, motorcycling and camping. He also enjoyed being outside working in his yard, driving his lawn tractor and keeping busy doing all kinds of projects.
Pete was a wonderful husband and “Uncle Pete” to many. He always had a joke to tell and mischief in his eyes and especially enjoyed teasing his mother, mother-in-law, and sisters-in-law. All of the people who helped in his care the last several weeks commented on his great smile that he showed them every day.
Pete is survived by his wife Jeri-Lou Baker Poirrer, his daughters Kim (Michael) Freeman, and Debra, of California, and daughter-in-law Jennifer Annabelle of Seattle, Washington. Also surviving are his brothers-in-law, Jack (Sarah) Baker of Belmont, and Roland Maheu of Laconia. Pete leaves his grandchildren, Vivian Freeman, Kasey and Ryan Poirrier, and nephews, Peter Merrill, of Laconia, Andy (Mardy), Hans (Helen), Erik (Rachel) Baker, David (Lorna), Gary (Liza) Maheu, and nieces Vicki (Joey) Ashley, of North Carolina, and Tami (Michael) Riley, of Michigan.
Besides his parents, Pete is predeceased by his son Barry, brothers George (Therese) and Henry (Fay), his sisters Evelyn (Peter) Merrill and Arline Langley, niece Candy Gurney, nephew Philip Merrill, and sisters-in-law Judith Maheu and Erly Baker.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
