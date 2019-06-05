BELMONT – Roger P. Desrosiers, 79, died May 31, 2019 at CRVNA Hospice House following a lengthy illness.
He was born in Manchester on May 22, 1940 the son of Philippe and Yvonne (Talbot) Desrosiers.
He proudly served his country in the Air National Guard.
Prior to his retirement he worked for Dobles and Grappone in the Autobody Departmant.
He enjoyed photography, yardwork, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Family members include his wife of 55 years, Nancy (Bradshaw) Desrosiers of Belmont, one son, Eric R. Desrosiers of Gilmanton, one daughter, Jolene Desrosiers of Belmont, three grandchildren, Bailey, Karin, Kristin, one brother, Eugene Desrosiers, four sisters, Doris Fournier, Cecile Morency, Jeannine Desrosiers and Jeanne O'Connor.
He was predeceased by one brother, Paul Desrosiers.
A graveside committal service will take place on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the CRVNA Hospice, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH, 03301.
J. N. Boufford & Sons is in charge of arrangements.
For more information and online guest book please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.
