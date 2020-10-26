FRANKLIN — Roger M. Ralphs, 78, of Franklin, died at Laconia Rehabilitation Center on Oct. 20, 2020.
He was born in Woburn, MA on July 5, 1942 the son of Robert G. Ralphs Sr. and Gene (Kelley) Ralphs.
Roger resided in Woburn and was a resident of New Hampshire for over 40 years ago. Several years ago, he served in the US Army.
He was owner of R & R Tree Service for many years.
Roger a member and past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus in Franklin.
His was the widower of Nancy (Guyer) Ralphs. He enjoyed the outdoors especially hunting and fishing.
Family members include his children, Elaine Steinmetz of Derry, John Ralphs of Winchester, MA, Donna Ralphs of GA, and Tonya Ralphs of Franklin; grandchildren: McKenzie LaBrecque and Christopher Herne, both of Franklin, Jacqueline Marshan, Sophia Rose Ralphs, Samantha Rose Ralphs, and Antonia Elizabeth Ralphs; three great-grandchildren; two brothers: Jene Ralphs of Woburn, MA and Jacky Ralphs; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private. Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin, NH is assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
