FRANKLIN — Roger M. Hebert, 68, of Franklin, died unexpectedly at home on March 18, 2020.
He was born in Franklin on March 2, 1952, the son of Ernest and Cecile (Jeanson) Hebert.
Roger graduated from Franklin High School in 1970. He was employed at Watts Regulator in Franklin for many years.
He was a communicant of St. Paul Church of St. Gabriel Parish and was a former member of the Knights of Columbus.
He enjoyed biking and played golf at the former Mojalaki Country Club and in the Webster Valve Golf League at Den Brae Golf Course, and his yearly fishing trip with his friends.
Family members include his wife of 29 years, Barbara (Erickson) Hebert of Franklin; a daughter, Roxanne Mazur, and husband Stephen of Franklin; four grandchildren, Courtney, Billy, Cassidy, and Ricky; siblings Paul Hebert and wife Mona of Missouri, Diane Savage and husband Tim of Franklin, and Sue Livingston and husband Jeff of Missouri; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Michael Hebert, who died in 2003.
There will be a service on Tuesday, March 24, at 5 p.m. at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin, with a visiting from 4 to 5 p.m.
Donations in memory of Roger may be made to the Franklin Animal Shelter, 19 Rescue Road, Franklin, NH 03235.
For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.