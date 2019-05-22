SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — Roger M. Bass, 77, died Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Vitas Health Center.
He Leaves his wife of 31 years, Lorraine; two step-sons, Jeff Alfieri and Eric Alfieri; three grandchildren, Samantha Alfieri, Cameron Alfieri, and Jeffrey (J.J.) Alfieri; and two great-grandchildren, Holden Blodgett and Braxton Alfieri.
Roger was a long-time resident of Laconia, New Hampshire, and graduated from Laconia High School in 1961.
He spent four years in the Army, stationed in France.
Roger owned and operated the Small World children's clothing store in Laconia for 11 years. After that, he became a salesman for J.J. Morin Wholesale Plumbing and Heating Company in Laconia and Ammonoosuc Plumbing and Heating Supply in Twin Mountain, New Hampshire.
Roger loved to travel and went to Italy, Spain, England and Ireland.
Online condolences may be made at www.davisseawinds.com.
