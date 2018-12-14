COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Roger Crane, 53, of Colorado Springs, died on Nov. 11, 2018, in a pedestrian-auto accident.
He was born in Nevada City, California, and grew up in Alaska and Center Harbor, New Hampshire.
He loved riding his Harley Davidson and going on trips.
Roger owned a residential construction company in Colorado, and was passionate about the work he did. He enjoyed the outdoors and sports, and was always looking for the next adventure.
Roger is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Crane; his girlfriend, Diane Beeson of Yuma, Arizona; his parents, Carol Crane of Hudson, New Hampshire, and Tom Crane of Meredith, New Hampshire; his brother, Dean Crane of Berlin, New Hampshire; his sisters, Christine Caprio, of Hudson, New Hampshire, and Megan Crane of Gilford, New Hampshire; as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins.
There will be a memorial service on Friday, Dec. 28, at 11 a.m. at the Wicwas Lake Grange Hall on Meredith Center Road, Meredith.
