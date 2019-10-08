CONCORD — Roger C. Amsden, 77, formerly of Laconia, died on Oct. 4, 2019, at Concord Hospital.
Roger was born on Oct. 10, 1941, in Plymouth, the son of Roland and Joyce Amsden.
Roger was a fun-loving guy who liked to have a good time. He was an avid sports fan and a diehard Red Sox supporter.
His career as a journalist touched many lives throughout New England.
Roger is survived by his sons, Zachary Amsden of San Carlos, California, and Joshua Amsden of Dallas, Texas, as well as his better half of 48 years, Colleen Amsden of Concord. He is also survived by his two brothers and two sisters.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Friends are welcome to pay their respects on Friday, Oct. 11, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Memorial Service will follow at 5 p.m., also at the Funeral Home.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial contributions in Roger’s name be made to NHPR, 2 Pillsbury St., 6th Floor, Concord, NH 03301.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
