LACONIA — Roger Byron Webster, 91, of Laconia, formerly of Gilmanton Iron Works and Gilford, passed away peacefully on Feb. 5, 2020, at Ledgeview in the Taylor Community, surrounded by family.
Roger was born on Nov. 18, 1928 (which he proudly shared with Mickey Mouse) in Portsmouth, the son of Earl A. and Lucille A. (Paul) Webster.
Roger spent his early years in Portsmouth and spent summers working with his grandmother at his family-owned gift shop at Short Sands in York Beach, Maine.
After graduating from Portsmouth High School in 1947, he moved to San Francisco, California, where he worked for the Flying Tigers and Pan American World Airlines. While with Pan Am, he worked as a supply clerk on Wake Island. Roger loved telling his family and friends stories of his adventures on Wake and in the orient.
Drafted in 1950, Roger served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and continued his service in the Army Reserve for over 20 years.
On his return to New Hampshire, Roger enrolled at the University of New Hampshire on the GI Bill. While at UNH, he met his future wife, Patricia Hikel. They graduated in June 1955 and married on June 18, 1955.
Roger and Pat settled in Gilmanton Iron Works, owning and operating Webster’s General Store in Gilmanton Iron Works for several years. He later worked at local lumber yards, as a salesman for building supply companies, and then owned a metal building and roofing company in Londonderry.
In retirement, Roger and Pat enjoyed spending winters in Mesa, Arizona, where they had many friends and traveled to Alaska, Italy, and Hawaii.
Roger was an avid photographer and had a private pilot’s license. He loved any kind of history and readily shared his knowledge. Roger was also quick with a joke. He was very personable and kind and very welcoming. Ten minutes after meeting him, you knew you had a friend for life.
Roger was a member of the American Legion Post 102, Ellis-Geddes-Leavitt, Gilmanton, member and a past president of the Kiwanis Club of Laconia, and a 20-year volunteer at Lakes Region General Hospital.
He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia (Hikel) Webster, in 2019; his parents; and his sister, Felicia Hamm.
Roger is survived by his daughters, Pamela Paquette and her husband, John, of Gilford, Susan Morse of Alton, and Elizabeth (Betsy) Webster of Laconia; sons Mark Webster of New Bedford, Massachusetts, and Peter Webster of York, Maine. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Andrew Morse, Kristin Sarette and her husband, Patrick Hibbard, Beth Morse, and Robyn Sarette and her husband, John Toussaint; and great-grandson Byron Hibbard.
Calling Hours will be on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia.
There will be a private burial in Harmony Grove Cemetery, Portsmouth, in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roger’s name to Lakes Region Scholarship, PO Box 7312, Gilford, NH 03247, for the Kiwanis Club of Laconia College Scholarship Fund.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
