ORLANDO, Fla. — Roger Bernard McGrath passed away at home on June 17, 2022, at the age of 96.
Roger was born in Laconia on October 7, 1925, to William and Emma McGrath. He left high school to enlist in the Marine Corps to fight in World War II.
Roger had many interests. He designed and built his home on Paugus Park. He enjoyed winter skiing at Gunstock as part of the ski patrol. He competed in sailing at the Winnipesaukee Yacht Club. But his lifelong passion was golf, which he enjoyed both in Laconia and Orlando.
Roger had a strong sense of community and civic duty. He was a Boy Scout leader for many years; he and his wife Lauris ran Camp Winsheblo together for many summers; and he was Mayor and council member of Laconia for many years.
He was a longtime resident of Laconia until his retirement from New England Telephone Company when he and Lauris became “snowbirds” and spent their winters in Orlando, Florida.
Roger is survived by his wife Lauris McGrath of Orlando, Florida; daughter, Colleen McGrath Corriveau and son-in-law, Marc Corriveau of Lexington, South Carolina; six grandchildren, Jeffrey Corriveau, Jamie Spulick, Holly Babbit, Adam Piper, Jonathan Hamilton and Jennifer Hamilton; brother, Donald McGrath of Laconia; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Roger was predeceased by his father, mother, daughters Cynthia McGrath Piper and Cheryl McGrath Hamilton; and sisters, Dorothy Harbilas and Shirley Salta.
A mass of Christian Burial will take place at a later date followed by burial in the family lot in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Andre Bessette Parish, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH 03246, or the American Heart Association.
