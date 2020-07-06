September 10, 1939 - July 4, 2020
WARREN — Roger Anthony Van Winkle died peacefully at home with his family by his side after a period of failing health. He was born in Alhambra, California on September 10, 1939 and was a resident of Warren, NH for the last twenty-five years.
Roger was a lifetime educator. In Washington, his career began as a college professor of history, Dean of the department, and author of history textbooks. Roger and his family moved to the east coast in 1974 and he served as president for community colleges in Maryland, New York, and Massachusetts. After retiring to New Hampshire, Roger filled his time as a member of the Warren School Board and as a driver for Robertson Bus Company. Roger was passionate about public education and dedicated his entire life to serving learners at all levels.
Roger enjoyed playing chess, sharing his love and passion for history, reading, and traveling to historical locations such as Lake George, NY, and Williamsburg, Va. Roger’s favorite pastime was going out to eat with people that he loved.
Roger is predeceased by his parents Pauline (Newton) Van Winkle and Lawrence Van Winkle of Auburn, WA. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia (McGuire) Van Winkle; his six children and their spouses, Michael and Melanie Van Winkle, Jennifer and David Pulver, Mathew and Jayne Van Winkle, Mark Van Winkle, Patricia and Mark Parsons, and Timothy Van Winlke; his brother David Van Winkle; his sister Kathy Bickford; and four grandchildren, Ashley and Joshua Southard, Brianna Pulver, Benjamin Parsons, and Anna Parsons.
There will be a Memorial service held at the Warren Village Cemetery in Warren, NH on Wednesday, July 8th at 11:00 a.m. Also, there will be a "Celebration of Life" to follow at the home of Mark and Patricia Parsons at 102 Goves Lane, Wentworth, NH. This is an open invitation to all his family and friends who wish to share some memories of a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted to create a scholarship in Roger’s name to support post-secondary education for a graduate of the Warren Village School.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.