NEW HAMPTON — Roger A. Normandin, 75, died at his residence on Jan. 10, 2019, surrounded by his family, following a period of declining health.
He was born in Marlborough, Massachusetts, on March 21, 1943, the son of Ulric and Beatrice (Provencher) Normandin.
He was raised in Gleasondale, Massachusetts, attended school in Stow, Massachusetts, and went on to join the Navy, serving in the Seabees.
He was married to Anne McCulley in 1964 and they moved to New Hampshire in 1965. While in New Hampshire, he was employed by Scott & Williams, Bergin and Patterson, and Freudenburg-NOK as a millwright.
Roger enjoyed his family, his motorcycles, hunting, fishing, and ice fishing, and was a late-life horticulturist. He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.
He will be missed by his wife of 54 years, Anne; sons John, Robert and Noel; his two daughters, Ninette and Carolee, and their spouses and significant others; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There will not be funeral services, but a Celebration of Life will take place later in the spring. Dupuis Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information, go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
