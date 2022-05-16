TILTON — Roger A. Abbott, 77, of Tilton, passed away peacefully at home on January 21. Roger was well known in the community for owning and operating the Abbott Farm on Sanborn Road in Tilton.
Roger was born on July 22, 1944, to Paul and Ann (Piecuch) Abbott in Laconia. After graduating from Antelope High School in Welton, AZ, in 1962, he went on to study physical education at Belknap College in Center Harbor, and Arizona Western College in Yuma, AZ, eventually graduating from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, AZ. In college Roger met Victoria, and they wed in 1968, going on to have four children, Jennifer, Chris, Sandra and Laura Rose.
He started a career as a physical education teacher in 1968 at Franklin High School in Franklin, where he was also an assistant football coach. Later that year he entered the U.S. Army and served for two years based in Tacoma, WA. He won awards while in the Army for physical training and sharp shooting. He earned a master’s degree in business administration from Northern Arizona University in 1973 and returned home to New Hampshire where he taught physical education and coached soccer at Belmont High School. He also taught physical education at the elementary schools in the Winnisquam Regional School District. In 1985 he left teaching to become a full-time farmer. Roger was part of the sixth generation to operate the Abbott Family Farm, which was known for its hay, sweet corn and maple syrup. Roger dedicated his life to farming and also served his community as a former member of the Board of Education for the Winnisquam Regional Public Schools and the Tilton Zoning Board.
Roger was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Sidney and Tom; and his daughter, Laura Rose. He is survived by his sister, Pat Abbott of Tucson, AZ; his daughter, Jennifer Abbott of Sanbornton; his son, Christopher Abbott also of Sanbornton; his daughter, Sandra Abbott Fitzpatrick of New Haven, CT; his nephew, Aaron Abbott of Sanbornton; as well as his four grandchildren, Nolan, Eloise, Ryan and Alison.
A graveside service will be held at Park Cemetery in Tilton on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. As a memorial tribute, please consider a donation to the Society for the Protection of NH Forests.
