MOULTONBOROUGH — Roderick J. MacDonald Jr. of Moultonborough, NH, formerly of Burlington, MA, passed away July 5.
He was the beloved father of Susan Boari and her husband Gregg of Burlington, MA, Sandra MacDonald of Wolfeboro, NH, Tami Carpentiere and her husband David of Meredith, NH, and the late Roderick J. “RJ” MacDonald III. He was the brother of Donald MacDonald of Rhode Island and Edith Drolette of Burlington, MA, and the proud grandfather of Drew Coveney, Amanda, Sarah and Ryan Boari, Amanda Rothbart, Rory, Patrick, Julia and Bridget Coughlin, Anna and Will Carpentiere. He was the former husband of Phyllis (Weaver) MacDonald of Wolfeboro, NH, and Sheila (Murray) Murphy of Burlington, MA.
Visiting hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., Burlington, MA, on Thursday, July 8, from 5-7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at the Sullivan Funeral Home on Friday, July 9 at noon, and will conclude with burial in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington.
For Rod’s New Hampshire friends, there will be an open house to speak to Rod’s family and share stories at the Suissevale Clubhouse, 17 Langdorf Street, Moultonborough, NH, on Saturday, July 10, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Memorials in Rod’s name may be made to the Moultonboro Snowmobile Club, http://moultonborosmc.org/order-form/, P.O. Box 118, Moultonborough, NH 03254.
For obituary, online guestbook, and video tribute see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.