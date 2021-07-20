Rod E. Tirrell Sr.

Rod E. Tirrell Sr.
  • TILTON — Rod E. Tirrell Sr. of Tilton, NH left his earthly form on July 19th, 2021. He was born on September 3, 1943 in Brockton, MA.
  • He struck out on his own as a teenager and built his first successful business at the age of 19. He grew up in Brockton and lived in the Bridgewater's and Buzzards Bay areas for many decades before relocating to New Hampshire. He was an avid antique and classic car buff.
  • He spent most of his lifetime finding and restoring literally hundreds of cars and built yet another business out of this passion and was affectionately known as “Fonzie” by many. He had been in real estate, antiques and owned a night club years ago as well. He had many other interests, including 50s collectibles, antiques and motorcycles. He worked hard every day of his life, overcoming obstacles that would have stopped others in their tracks. Retirement was not a word in his vocabulary, having recently restored an 1800s farmhouse and barn.
  • He leaves us with many memories and will be missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife Mary of over 40 years; his daughter, Theresa Brown and her husband Dennis of Calais, ME; son, Rod Tirrell Jr. and his wife Amanda of Calais, ME; his daughter, Lisa Fiander and her husband Chris of Raleigh, NC; and son, Lucas Tirrell and wife Melissa of Jensen Beach, FL. He also leaves behind granddaughter, Alaina Crowley and fiance Jeremy of Calais, ME; grandson, Rod Tirrell of Augusta, ME; granddaughter, Brittany Occhiogrosso and her husband Jon of Calais, ME; grandson, Lucas Tirrell and his wife Nichole of Raynham, MA; granddaughter, ShayLynn Tirrell of San Diego, CA; granddaughter, Faith Tirrell of Cutler, ME; grandson, Thomas Tirrell of Calais, ME; granddaughter, Avaleen Tirrell of Jensen Beach, FL; grandson, Aiden Fiander and granddaughter Sophie Fiander, both of Raleigh, NC; great-granddaughters, Madyson, Adeline, Kinslee, Jovie & Josephine; and his long-time friend and work buddy, Rick Matarazzo.
  • Services will be held on Sunday, July 25th with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton, NH, to be followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. in Bayside Cemetery in Laconia.
  • In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the charity of your choice.
  • For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.

