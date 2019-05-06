GILFORD — A graveside service for Rocco C. Memolo, formerly of Gilford and Laconia, will take place this Saturday, May 11, at 10:30 a.m. in the family plot at Holy Family Cemetery, in Gorham.
Rocky, as he was known to family and friends, died June 8, 2018, after a period of declining health.
He is survived by his sister, Faye, and her partner, Nancy, of Georgia; his brother, Louis, and his wife, Lorraine, of Gorham; his niece, Amy, of Rochester; grandnephews Carter and Cian; and Michael Mortensen of Gilford with whom he made his home. He is also survived by four uncles, three aunts, and numerous cousins.
In addition to his late parents, Fio and Michela "Millie" Memolo, he was predeceased by a nephew, Jonathan Memolo; three uncles and four aunts.
