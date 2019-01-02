FRANKLIN — Robyn L. Bickford, 57, of Franklin, died at her home unexpectedly on Jan. 1, 2019.
She was born in Franklin on March 27, 1961, the daughter of Robert Hannan and Nancy (Fredette) Wilmot. Robyn was a lifelong Franklin resident and graduated from Franklin High School in 1979.
She was employed for many years at Century Magnetics in Franklin.
Robyn always loved any time spent with family and friends, watching her boys excel in their sports, vacationing with Randy and all their friends each year. She enjoyed her afternoons with making snacks with Aunt Mary. Her pride and joy was being a Nana to Charlie. Every Christmas she was always proud of displaying her snowman collection. In years past, Robyn also enjoyed going to craft shows and took interest in ceramics classes as well.
Family members include her husband of 40 years, Randy W. Bickford of Franklin; two sons, Jason Bickford and wife Rebecca of Campton and Nathan Bickford and wife Megan of Northfield; a grandchild, Charlotte Bickford; her mother, Jeannette Hannan of Franklin; siblings Kim Bruno of Watauga, Texas, Billy Wilmot of Merrimack, John Wilmot of Nashua, Nancy Boilard of Manchester, Hope Hand of Nashua, and Nick Wilmot of Templeton, Massachusetts; godchild Brittany Nadeau of Dunn, North Carolina; aunts and uncles, Mary and David Nadeau and Pauline and Tom Wilmot; and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her father, Robert Hannan; a brother, Todd Wilmot; stepfather Clarence Wilmot; and grandparents Wilfred and Pauline Fredette.
Visiting hours will be on Saturday, Jan. 5, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin.
There will be a celebration of Robyn’s life at the Franklin Elks Lodge, 125 South Main St., Franklin, following the visiting hours. Spring burial will be in Franklin Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Robyn may be made to Copper Canyon Camp, c/o Franklin Elks 1280, 125 South Main St., Franklin, NH 03235.
