GILFORD — Robin Lynn Stacy, 57, of Belknap Mountain Road, passed away at her home unexpectedly from complications related to ALS on Friday, January 1, 2021.
Robin was born on July 8, 1963 in Boston, MA, the daughter of Olivia (Lussier) Geary.
Robin lived throughout New England her entire life, in MA, VT and NH. She grew up in Jamaica Plain, MA, while spending summers in Alton Bay, NH, where she obtained her love for the Lakes Region. She lived in Pembroke, NH, for 20 years, before her final residence in Gilford.
Robin was a loving soul who spent over 30 years in the nursing profession, the last several at Granite Ledges in Concord. She met her husband and love of her life, Allen Stacy, in Aruba over 30 years ago.
She cared greatly for others as well as an intense love for nature and animals. She loved feeding birds and various wild life. Her other enjoyments consisted of riding her Harley, boating, vacations on the lake, trips to the casino, watching various wild life cameras, shopping with family, and going to her favorite island Aruba. However, no enjoyment topped her intense love for her grandchildren and spending time with them.
Robin is survived by her loving husband, Allen Stacy; her mother, Olivia Geary and step-father, Dave Geary; her daughters, Christine Higgins and Sarah Higgins; her sister and brother-in-law, Christine and Eamon McDevitt; and her grandchildren, Katlyn Sawyer, Brock Bowe, Scott Bowe and Elliott Lindsey. Robin is predeceased by her sister, Cheryl MacDonald.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring along with Graveside Service at the New Riverside Cemetery in Alton, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Robin's name to the CCALS Compassionate Care ALS (https://ccals.org/donate/) P.O Box 1052, West Falmouth, MA 02574, or POPE Memorial SPCA (www.popememorialspca.org/donate ), 94 Silk Farm Road, Concord, NH 03301.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
