GILFORD — Roberta Dolores (Paradis) Cotnoir, 76, a resident of Gilford since 2016, died Dec. 7, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia, following a brief illness, with her family at her side.
Roberta lived in Salisbury for many years before her move to Gilford. She was born in Manchester on Sept., 24, 1943, daughter of the late Albert and Flora (Paradis) Paradis.
She was a homemaker and loving mother and grandmother (AKA Nana). She was so talented and crafty that she often crocheted and knitted, making many of her children’s clothing while they were growing up. Roberta was the “rock” of the family, running the kids to endless practices, baseball games, wrestling matches, being an exceptional homemaker and helping Gilles take care of the drywall business.
While living in Salisbury, she very often played cards with friends at the Salisbury Senior Center. Roberta had a great fondness for the ocean and enjoyed her many trips to Maine.
She was predeceased by two sisters, Rita and Alberta.
She leaves her husband of 58 years, Gilles G. Cotnoir of Franklin; her sons, Gerard D. Cotnoir and his wife, Lisa, of Gilford, Laurent “Larry” H. Cotnoir and his wife, Catherine, of Sanbornton, and John A. Cotnoir and his wife, Joyce, of Loudon; her daughter, Kathy A. Percy, and her husband, David, of Sanbornton; nine grandchildren, Tyler Rines and his wife, Krystin, Stephen Cotnoir and his fiancée, Kaila Waterman, Macy Rines, Kyle Cotnoir, Kaley Cotnoir, Chantelle Cotnoir, Jonathan Morgan, and Amanda and Taylor Percy; four great-grandchildren, Quinn Piper Rines, Colton and Adeline Morgan, and Christopher Chambers; and many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.
Following her wishes, there are no calling hours.
Burial will take place later in the spring when family gathers.
Arrangements are under the care of the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton.
Those wishing may make memorial contributions in Roberta’s name to Make-A-Wish Foundation, 814 Elm St., No. 300, Manchester, NH 03101.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
