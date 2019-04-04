CENTER HARBOR — Robert (Bob) Wesley Valpey, 83, of Center Harbor passed away on March 19, 2019, at the Heritage Waterside assisted living community in Daytona Beach, Florida, of natural causes.
Born in Framingham, Massachusetts, on May 10, 1935, Bob was the son of Theodore S. Valpey and Dorothy P. (Rines) Valpey.
Bob grew up in Holliston, Massachusetts, and graduated from Holliston High School, Class of 1953. He also was a graduate of Burdette College, in Boston, Massachusetts. Growing up, Bob spent his summers in Center Harbor and has been a permanent resident since 1972.
Bob was a local businessman. He was also an avid collector and curator of antique automobiles and memorabilia and thoroughly enjoyed his hobby with his family and many friends.
Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, Alice Knight (Putney) Valpey; and his three sons and their families, Wes, Cheryl, Sam, and Ben of White Salmon, Washington, Ed, Kimberly, Sander, and Seth of Gilford, and Ron, Jodi, Jake, Sophia, and Adam of Bow. Bob is also survived by his brother, Ted Valpey, of Dover, and several nieces and nephews.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no calling hours.
A celebration of life will take place at his home in Center Harbor on Aug. 4, details to follow.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.