GILFORD — Robert Wendolyn Bardroff, Bob as he was most commonly known, 83, passed away on March 13, 2020, at Lakes Region General Hospital, Laconia, after a short-term illness.
Bob was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, on April 15, 1936, son of the late Edwin Bardroff and Julia Kilfoil. He was a longtime resident of Pepperell, Massachusetts, until moving to Gilford, where he lived for the last 23 years.
In his earlier years, he served in the Marine Corps from 1953 to 1956, where he attained the rank of sergeant. He then served in the Army from 1971 to 1983, where he attained the rank of sergeant first class. Bob was a proud man and decorated veteran with many stories, an unbeatable sense of humor, tremendous love for his family and values that will live on with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his grandson, Andrew Bardroff of Ashland; two granddaughters, Katrina Bardroff of Merrimack and Kirstin Bardroff of Mill Creek, Washington; and great-granddaughter Kayda Bardroff.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Trudy Pierskalla, and son Edwin Bardroff.
He will be missed by many and will never be forgotten.
Services will be at a later date. For more information, go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
